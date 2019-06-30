It is a case of sour grapes: Yogi on Priyanka's 'criminals roaming freely in UP' jibe

Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Stung by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's attack on law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called it a case of "sour grapes".

"It is a case of sour grapes. Her party president lost from UP, so sitting in Delhi,Italy or England they have to comment something or the other to remain in headlines," Yogi said.

Priyanka Gandhi had questioned the state of Law and Order in UP under the Yogi government and said, "In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish.

Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?" She also tagged along with her tweet news headlines of different crime reports in the state."

पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में अपराधी खुलेआम मनमानी करते घूम रहे हैं। एक के बाद एक अपराधिक घटनाएँ हो रही हैं। मगर उ.प्र. भाजपा सरकार के कान पर जूँ तक नहीं रेंग रही।



क्या उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने अपराधियों के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है? pic.twitter.com/khYP4eZam2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 29, 2019

Hours after Priyanka's allegation, Uttar Pradesh Police responded with data and claiming that they have fought effectively against crimes.

The UP police took to Twitter on Saturday and said, "UP police has initiated strict action in serious crimes. In the past two years, 9,925 criminals were arrested and 81 killed."

गम्भीर अपराधों में यूपी पुलिस द्वारा अपराधियों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्यवाही की गयी है

2 वर्षों में 9225 अपराधी गिरफ़्तार हुए और 81 मारे गये हैं |रासुका में प्रभावी कार्यवाही कर लगभग 2 अरब की सम्पत्ति ज़ब्त की गयी है

डकैती, हत्या, लूट एवं अपहरण जैसी घटनाओं में अप्रत्याशित कमी आई है https://t.co/DE9KmtRBtK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 29, 2019

They also claimed there has been a reduction in crimes by 20-35% and all "sensational crimes have been solved in 48 hours."