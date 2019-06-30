Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
  It is a case of sour grapes: Yogi on Priyanka's 'criminals roaming freely in UP' jibe

It is a case of sour grapes: Yogi on Priyanka's 'criminals roaming freely in UP' jibe

This is however not the first time that the Congress General Secretary has slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over deteoriating law and order situation in the state.

Lucknow Published on: June 30, 2019 10:56 IST
Stung by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's attack on law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called it a case of "sour grapes".

"It is a case of sour grapes. Her party president lost from UP, so sitting in Delhi,Italy or England they have to comment something or the other to remain in headlines," Yogi said.

Priyanka Gandhi had questioned the state of Law and Order in UP under the Yogi government and said, "In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. 

Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?" She also tagged along with her tweet news headlines of different crime reports in the state."

Hours after Priyanka's allegation, Uttar Pradesh Police responded with data and claiming that they have fought effectively against crimes.

The UP police took to Twitter on Saturday and said, "UP police has initiated strict action in serious crimes. In the past two years, 9,925 criminals were arrested and 81 killed."

They also claimed there has been a reduction in crimes by 20-35% and all "sensational crimes have been solved in 48 hours."

