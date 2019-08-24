Image Source : FACEBOOK @CHETAN.BAJAD Son of driver at Indore court cracks exam to become Civil Judge

Defying all odds, a 26-year-old man, whose father works as a driver at the Indore district court, has cracked the civil judge class-II recruitment test.

An elated Chetan Bajad says he has fulfilled his father's dream by clearing the test.

According to news agency PTI, Bajad scored 257.5 marks out of 450 in the written exam and the interview, gaining 13th rank in the Other Backward Class category.

"My father Govardhanlal Bajad is a driver with the Indore district court. My grandfather Hariram Bajad retired as a watchman from the same court," Bajad told PTI on Thursday.

"It has been my father's dream to see one of his three sons become a judge. Finally I have fulfilled his dream," he added.

Describing his father as his role model, Bajad said that he has graduated in law and was selected in the civil judge class-II recruitment examination in his fourth attempt.

"After sitting on the judge's chair, my priority would be to deliver speedy justice to people," he added.

News agency ANI reported that Chetan Bajad used to study for 12 to 13 hours a day.

"I used to go to the library at 8 am and used to return in evening at 9-10 pm where my family members would be waiting for me for dinner," ANI quoted Bajad as saying.

Meanwhile, Chetan Bajad's success story has gone viral on social media.

(With PTI and ANI input)