Soldier Prakash Jadhav to be honoured with Kirti Chakra on Independence Day

Soldier Prakash Jadhav, who died in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, will be conferred with the Kirti Chakra, the third highest military honour which is awarded during peacetime. The honour will be conferred on Independence Day, this year. According to the officials, the Kirti Chakra will be presented posthumously to Jadhav, a sapper with the Indian Army who succumbed to bullet injuries sustained in Kulgam district.

Two militants were also killed in the gunfight. Jadhav, who was 29, belonged to Karnataka.

The Army has released the list of awards to be presented on Independence Day.

Eight soldiers will be honoured with the Shaurya Chakra, which is also awarded for gallantry during peacetime. Five of these awards will be presented posthumously.

Defence Ministry sources said that pilots of the five Mirage-2000 fighter jets who bombed a terror launch pad in Balakot in Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack will be honoured with Vayu Sena medals.

The sources said Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who had shot down a Pakistani F-16 near the LoC on February 27, had been short-listed for the Vir Chakra.

The Vir Chakra is the third-highest military honour awarded for acts of gallantry in the presence of the enemy, on land or at sea or in the air.

A formal announcement is expected later on Wednesday.

Also Read | IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistan's F-16, likely to be awarded Vir Chakra

Also Read | Air India to begin Amritsar-Birmingham, Delhi-San Francisco flight from Independence Day

In this video: IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be conferred with Vir Chakra on Independence Day