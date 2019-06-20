Smiles and laughter: This is how 17th Lok Sabha commenced

Ramdas Athawale

After a heated election battle, the 17th Lok Sabha has started in a way which has brought smiles and laughter on the faces of its members.

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Ramdas Athawale left the Lok Sabha in splits. His way of wishing Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, left the MPs giggling.

Listen what Athawale said after greeting Rahul Gandhi who turned 49:

#WATCH:Ramdas Athawale in Lok Sabha says,"Rahul ji aapko wahan baithne ka mauka mila isiliye aapko badhai deta hoon.Jab apki satta thi tab main aapke saath tha.Chunav ke pehle mujhe Congress wale bol rahe the idhar aao.Maine hawa ka rukh dekha ki woh Modi ji ki taraf ja rahi hai" pic.twitter.com/p6ccS4mNKI — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

On Tuesday, during oath taking of Asaduddin Owaisi, Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, witnessed 'Jai Shri Ram' chants by its members.

On this, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), in a lighter way, signalled MPs to chant even louder. As a result, the house witnessed some lighter moments.

Asaduddin Owaisi is a three-time Member of Parliament (MP), representing the Hyderabad constituency in Lok Sabha.

In October 2013, Asaduddin Owaisi was awarded the 2014 Sansad Ratna award (Gem of parlamentiarians) for his performance in the 15th session of Indian Parliament.

General polls were held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. The votes were counted and result was declared on 23 May.

The saffron party won 303 seats. It further increased its majority, The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats.

The Congress party won 52 seats. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won 91. The grand old party again failed to secure the requisite 10% of the seats (54 seats) in the Lok Sabha and hence the country remains without an official opposition party.

Other parties and their alliances won 98 seats.