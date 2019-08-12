Visit your constituency if biryani party is over: BJP slams Siddaramaiah over Eid feasting

Image Source : PTI BJP slams Siddaramaiah for attending biryani party

Hitting out at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not visiting his flood-hit Badami assembly constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday said Siddaramaiah has the time to attend a biryani party. Slamming the Congress Legislature party leader, the BJP also posted pictures of Siddaramaiah purportedly having food along with KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, party legislators BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, MB Patil, KJ George, Krishna Byre Gowda, among others.

Earlier on August 9, the former Karnataka chief minister had said he was unable to travel to his constituency Badami during floods as he recently had cataract surgery and the doctor has advised him against travel.

"Doctors have advised travel restrictions as I had undergone cataract surgery a few days back because of which I could not go to Badami to assess flood situation," he had said.

My son, Yathindra, is visiting the flood affected areas in Badami to ensure if adequate first-aid measures are taken. pic.twitter.com/tOjeOxzAtE — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 9, 2019

On Monday, Siddaramaiah was clicked enjoying Eid feasting.

Bengaluru: Congress leaders including former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Mallikarjun Kharge attended #EidAlAdha dinner organized at Congress leader Naseer Ahmad's residence, today. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/bsHLFOTIX1 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Slamming Siddaramaiah, the BJP's Karnataka unit said the former chief minister has the time to attend biryani party, but he does not have time to visit flood-affected Badami constituency.

"If eating biryani is over, make some effort to visit your constituency and listen to pleas of people who voted u (sic)," the BJP's Karnataka unit tweeted.

Siddaramaiah had cited cataract surgery and doctors' advice for not visiting Badami in Bagalkot district that is affected by floods. He had deputed his son and MLA of Varuna constituency in Mysuru Yathindra to visit Badami and take stock of the situation.

Siddaramaiah has been flaying the central government over the delay in releasing funds to take up relief measures.

He has also hit out at Chief Minister Yediyurappa over the delay in cabinet expansion and his ability to handle the flood situation on his own, without any ministers in his government. Monday also marked the birthday of the former chief minister who completed 71 years.

