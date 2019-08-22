Shocking Video: Body of 46-year-old Dalit lowered from 20-feet high bridge after 'upper caste' disallow funeral procession to pass

In a shocking turn of events, the body of a 46-year-old Dalit, N Kuppam who died on Saturday, had to be lowered from a 20-feet-high bridge after the upper caste refused to allow the funeral procession to pass through agricultural fields owned by some upper caste locals.

The body had to be taken to an old funeral ground but the route to the destination passed through these agricultural lands.

Kuppan's dead body had to be lowered from a 20-feet-high bridge over a river for completing last rites after members of the upper caste community allegedly refused to allow the funeral procession to pass through their land.

Shocking Video: Body of 46-year-old Dalit lowered from 20-feet high bridge after ‘upper caste’ disallowed procession to pass #vellore pic.twitter.com/mjbFOUDDCz — Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) August 22, 2019

The unfortunate incident took place in Vaniyampadi, Vellore district at a time when rains had led to the temporary closure of Adi Dravidar funeral ground.