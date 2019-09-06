Shehla Rashid booked for sedition over false allegations against Army

Image Source : FILE/PTI Shehla Rashid booked for sedition over posts on Kashmir

Kashmiri political activist Shehla Rashid has been booked for sedition for spreading misinformation about human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Special cell of the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Shehla Rashid under Sections 124-A, 153A, 153, 504, 505 of the Indian Penal Code for her remarks on the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 18, Rashid, in a series of tweet claimed that the Indian Army was indiscriminately picking up men, raiding houses and torturing people in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army had, however, rejected her allegations and termed them "baseless". Her allegations had drawn sharp reactions to which she later said she was ready to give the evidence when the Indian Army constitutes an inquiry.

