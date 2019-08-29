Image Source : ANI BJP to observe ‘Seva Saptah’ from Sep 14-20 for PM Modi’s birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s birthday on September 17 by observing week-long ‘Seva Saptah’ or serve the people in mid-September.

The campaign will be held from September 14 to September 20 across the country and different programmes related to cleanliness and social service will be organised by the party workers.

To make the initiative a grand success, BJP has constituted a central committee with party leader Avinash Rai Khanna being appointed as its convenor. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and national secretaries Sudha Yadav and Sunil Deodhar are also part of the committee.

As part of the campaign, BJP workers will also organise blood donation camps, health camps and eye check-up. They will also visit hospitals and orphanages to provide help and relief to patients and underprivileged.

BJP leaders will also facilitate education assistance for hundreds of specially-abled people during the campaign.

During the week-long campaign, books inspired by the life and achievements of Prime Minister Modi will be sent to state units, where senior leaders of the party will distribute them personally during different events. Exhibitions highlighting the life and achievements of the prime minister will be organised across the country.

