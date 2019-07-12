Image Source : PTI Schools can't withhold transfer certificate over non-payment of fees: High Court (representational image)

The Delhi High Court has ruled that schools cannot withhold Transfer Certificate (TC) of a student in case of non-payment of fees.

A bench headed by Justice D.N. Patel passed the order on Thursday taking cognisance of a letter, which narrated the plight of Kartik and Priyansh, who were unable to seek admission in another school as their current school in the national capital refused to issue them Transfer Certificates citing non-payment of outstanding fees of around Rs 1 lakh.

Converting the letter into a PIL, the court directed the private school to issue Transfer Certificates to parents of nine-year-old Kartik (Class III) and five-year-old Priyansh (pre-primary) within a week.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, who was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court, argued that under Rule 167 of Delhi School Education Act, 1973, a school could strike off the name of a student from its rolls for non-payment of fees but it could not refuse Transfer Certificate to a student over the issue.

After the conclusion of arguments, the court held that under the Delhi School Education Act, a private school had no authority to withhold issuance of Transfer Certificate to a student over non-payment of outstanding fees.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh boys cook up kidnapping story to avoid school

Also Read | Primary teacher's asked to mark presence through selfie in UP schools or lose one-day salary

Also Read | Bengal: Class 1 student chants 'Jai Shri Ram', gets brutally thrashed by school teacher

Watch | West Bengal student allegedly thrashed by school teacher for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'