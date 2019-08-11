Schoolgirl's death sparks protests in Manipur, many injured in police action amid state-wide bandh

Babysana death case: Several students injured after protest intensifies in Manipur

Several students were left injured in police action after protests intensified over the death of a schoolgirl in Manipur. Students from various schools and colleges stepped up agitation demanding justice for the girl on Saturday afternoon. A state wide bandh was also called twice by the JAC formed in connection with the case.

According to reports, Imphal Police on Saturday hinted 12-year-old student of Standard Robarth Higher Secondary School's death case as suicide and said the girl died as a result of asphyxia due to hanging in her hostel room on July 18.

The police revelation sparked outrage in Imphal as thousands of students from various colleges and schools boycotted their classes and attempted to carry out protest rallies demanding a fair investigation into the suspicious death case.

In their bid to foil the rallies, police hurled tear gas shells and fire mock bombs on students to control the situation at the heart of the capital where chief minister’s secretariat and Raj Bhavan are located. The agitating students, in turn, threw stones and slingshots with stones.

The protest over 12-year-old's suspicious death had turned some schools and colleges campus in Imphal area similar to 'war field' clashing between two uniforms, the students and the police.

As many as two dozen students, mostly girls, were injured in the police action and were later hospitalized. Meanwhile, Manipur Students Federation expressed strong condemnation terming the act of police as atrocious.

