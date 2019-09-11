SALARY HIKE for Central Armed Police officers soon! Govt moves to relax rules for pay upgrade

Amid the ongoing tussle between IPS and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers over better pay, the government is considering proposal to relax rules for pay upgrade, setting the stage for meeting the long-standing demands of armed police officers. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is considering a proposal that will momentarily grant relief to CAPF officers who have been demanding this pay upgrade for quite long. CRPF, CISF, BSF officers will directly be benefited once the process is complete.

In a bid to break the impasse, MHA plans to implement the Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) of CAPF officers and save the government from facing contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court. It was the Supreme Court which granted the benefit to the forces and has fixed September 30 deadline for its implementation.

"The MHA has been given a proposal that to grant NFFU to all eligible officers, the ministry must make a one-time relaxation of recruitment rules. This should be done in order to ensure a majority of officers, who genuinely deserve NFFU given the seniority they have attained, are not left out because of old recruitment rules which do not befit an organised Group A service. It has also been proposed that fresh service rules be framed which must come into force in a year," The Indian Express reported.

Earlier in July this year, Union Cabinet had approved the proposal for grant of organised Group 'A' service to Group 'A' Executive Cadre CAPF officers and extension of the benefit of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) and Non-Functional Selection Grade.

The apex court had granted the benefit to the CAPF forces and fixed September 30 deadline for the Centre for its implementation.

Earlier, on September 5, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had held a meeting with senior officers of the CAPF cadre from BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF.

As Centre move had hit a bureaucratic hurdle with a tussle over recruitment rules between CAPF officers and their superiors from the IPS, home secretary had taken a serious view on it.

Understanding NFFU:

Who all are eligible under CAPFs for the salary hike: Full List

Assam Rifles

Border Security Force (BSF)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

National Security Guard (NSG)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

List of benefits for CAPFs:

This would result in grant of NFFU to eligible Group 'A' Executive Cadre officers of CAPF

This will also benefit Group 'A' Executive Cadre officers of CAPF for availing the benefit of NFSG at an enhanced rate of 30% as per guidelines.

NFFU or Non-Functional Financial Upgradation is one of the several benefits CAPFs are eligible for. Officers are often denied promotion despite reaching the required seniority for lack of vacancies. It is NFFU that makes them eligible for higher pay in such cases. These benefits are already available to IPS, IAS, IRS and IFS officers.

