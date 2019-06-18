Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
Sajjad Bhat, owner of car used in Feb 14 Pulwama attack, killed in gunfight

The JeM operative, identified as Sajjad Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara in south Kashmir, has been on the run since Puklwama attack and was an active terrorist in the valley.

New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2019 12:17 IST
Image used for representational purpose only 
Image Source : PTI

Image used for representational purpose only 

In a big success for the security forces, one of the two terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has been identified as Sajjad Bhat, who's car was used in Pulwama attack in February this year that killed 40 CRPF men. 

The slain terrorist is said to be associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group. 

One army personnel was martyred, while two terrorists were gunned down in a gunfight in Tral’s Pinglish area that started on Sunday evening and went on till the early hours of Monday.

JeM militant Mudasir Ahmed Khan was one of the two militants killed in the gunfight.

According to police sources, the security forces had received inputs about the presence of the terrorist in the area. 

Troops of Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of state police started a cordon and search operation in Waghama village of Anantnag to nab the holed up terrorists. 

An army major identified as Ketan Sharma belonging to Meerut Cant (Uttar Pradesh) and a militant were killed in a gunfight in Bidoora village of Anantnag district yesterday. 

Three soldiers including a major were injured in Bidoora gunfight.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Army personnel martyred, two terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter; operation continues

