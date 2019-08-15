Brave RPF personnel Shivcharan Gurjar wasn't sure he would return

Thursday, August 15, 2019
     
Nirnay Kapoor Nirnay Kapoor @@nirnaykapoor
New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2019 12:27 IST
Image Source : IANS

The Kutch district of Gujarat was recently introduced to the bravery of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, identified as Shivcharan Gurjar.

But the 'hero' in question was not sure he would be hailed after all.

Point in reference -- the Kutch district of Gujarat has been flooded due to heavy rainfall in the last few days. And of the many heartwarming stories of rescue operations that surfaced online, one was Gurjar's.

It so happened that many trains had to be stopped on tracks on Bhuj due to water-logging.

Gurjar was on a train travelling from Mehsana to Gandhidham. The train was stopped near Samkhiyali village. It was then when Shivcharan spotted some people stuck near a tree crying for help.

Shivcharan jumped into the water to save them.

People tried to stop him. But he wanted to help -- thought not totally sure if it would be enough.

"I am going to rescue them. You can make a video. I may not return. Show the video to my family and tell them that I sacrificed my life to save their lives," he said before taking the plunge.

Shivcharan successfully rescued eight people.

He became a hero... So much so, that even Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted and praised him.

WATCH: 

