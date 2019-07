Image Source : ANI Roof of building that houses Bank of Maharashtra's branch in Solapur collapses

The roof of a building that houses a branch of Bank of Maharashtra in Solapur collapsed on Wednesday. Nearly 20 people were feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed building.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the accident spot and nearly 10 people have been evacuated.

Reason for the collapse of the building is yet not known.

More details are awaited.