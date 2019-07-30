Rolls Royce paid Rs 75 crore in kickbacks to HAL, ONGC and GAIL officials: CBI says in FIR

Image Source : @ROLLSROYCECARS Rolls Royce paid Rs 75 crore in kickback to HAL ONGC and GAIL officials CBI files FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed an FIR against Rolls Royce over allegations that it paid around Rs 75 crore bribe to some unknown officials of companies including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).

The payment to these officials were made through Delhi based M/s Aashmore Pvt Ltd. CBI has registered an FIR against Rolls Royce and the unknown officials of HAL, ONGC and GAIL over corruption allegations.

CBI files FIR against Rolls Royce over allegations that Rolls Royce paid around Rs 75 cr bribe to unknown officials of HAL, ONGC and GAIL through Delhi based M/s Aashmore Pvt Ltd. CBI's FIR mentions Rolls Royce & unknown officials of HAL, ONGC and GAIL over corruption allegations

From 2000-13, Rolls Royce got contacts from HAL worth over 4700 crores and several contracts from ONGC and GAIL.

Reportedly,It is alleged that Rolls Royce engaged the services of an agent in spite of signing an integrity pact which bars such arrangements. The action comes five years after a long preliminary enquiry by the agency.