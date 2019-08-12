Monday, August 12, 2019
     
Roadways bus travelling from Baghpat to Meerut overturns, several passengers injured

A roadways bus carrying 25 passengers from Baghpat to Meerut overturned in Uttar Pradesh, in which 5 passengers were injured. The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital by the local police. 

New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2019 15:44 IST
Roadways bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh

At least 5 passengers were reported injured after a roadways bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the bus, carrying 25 passengers was travelling from Baghpat to Meerut at the time of the accident. 

The driver of the bus had reportedly lost control of the vehicle after which it overturned. 

All injured passengers were rushed to the hospital by the local police, soon after the accident. 

More details are awaited. 

