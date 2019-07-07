Image Source : PTI Review meeting on NH works in Dakshina Kannada held with Nitin Gadkari: Nalin Kumar Kateel

A review meeting on highway works within Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency limits was held Sunday at the residence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, said here.

The meeting, which reviewed the progress of works in the constituency, was also attended by Union Minister for Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda besides himself, Kateel said.

The work on the conversion of national highway 75 between B C Road and Addahole into four-lane, four-lane work of national highway between Kulshekhar and Karkala via Moodbidri and four-lane works on road between Mangaluru city bypass-Mulky-Kinnigoli- Moorukavaeri-Kateel were reviewed at the meeting, the MP said.

The total length of these roads is 136.2 km. The meeting also discussed the progress in the work on the flyover at Pumpwell on national highway 66, he said in the release.

