Time to rejoice, time to protect: Tigress gives birth to three cubs in Ranthambore National Park

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Tigress T-73 with one of her cubs

Tiger is our national animal but the treatment meted out to him by us does definitely befit his stature. It has become an endangered species with a number of tigers getting killed each year by poachers or them dying due increased human encroachment in the jungle. The picture is scary indeed.

But for now, we have a reason to smile. A tigress in Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan has given birth to three cubs. The tigress (known as T-73) was spotted with her cubs last Sunday as her images were captured on CCTV camera installed inside the jungle. Tourism is banned in this part of Ranthambore National Park.The cameras have been installed to ensure safety of wildlife and keep a watch on movement of poachers.

“We spotted the cubs in an area where the tourists are now allowed. The cubs were with their mother. We have stepped up security and surveillance in the area,” a senior forest officer was quoted by ANI as saying.

However, as the happy news spreads, the tigress and even the cubs may have come in the crosshairs of poachers who are likely to be drawing nefarious plans. Forest authorities have started taking security measures in the area where T-73 tigress and her cubs were last spotted.