Rajsamand MP and former Jaipur princess Diya Kumari cites documents to support claim of being Lord Ram descendant

Rajsamand MP and former princess of Jaipur Diya Kumari said on Sunday (August 11) said that erstwhile royal family of Jaipur has descended from Lord Ram's son Kush

"I'm saying this on basis of manuscripts & documents we have. I said this after SC (during Ayodhya case) asked if there are any descendants of Lord Ram?" she said. She was quoted by news agency ANI.

Diya Kumari has reiterated her stance just a day after she reponded to Supreme Court which is making endevours to solve the Ayodhya Dispute.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the question to senior advocate K. Parasaran who argued that the deity and birthplace were "juristic" entities.

"We are wondering if anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' dynasty is still living there (in Ayodhya)," said the bench, which comprised Justices S.A. Bobde, D.Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S.A. Nazeer. While the bench said it was asking the question out of curiosity, Parasaran replied: "I have no information we will try to figure it out".

Diya Kumari had then tweeted.

"Yes, descendants of Lord Ram are all over the world, including our family who descended from his son Kush." Earlier, in an interview with a news channel, the former queen of Jaipur, Padmini Devi, had also declared her family as the descendant of Lord Ram. She said her family belong to the family of Kush, the son of Lord Ram."

Bhawani Singh, her husband, who was the former King of Jaipur, was the 309th descendant of Kush, she had said.