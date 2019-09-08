Image Source : TWITTER Condolence pour in as eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

Eminent lawyer and prominent leader Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday after suffering from prolonged illness at the age of 95. His health deteriorated over the last two weeks.

One of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court, Jethmalani had served as Union Law Minister. He was also the chairman of the Bar Council of India.

Several leaders from across India are extending their condolences on his demise.

In a series of tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Ram Jethmalani's demise. He posted, "In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject."

In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. pic.twitter.com/8fItp9RyTk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

In another tweet, he said, "One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona."

One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Union minister Amit Shah, who visited him after his demise, posted a picture on Twitter and wrote, "Paid last respects to Shri Ram Jethmalani ji at his residence in New Delhi."

Deeply pained to know about the passing away of India’s veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Shri Ram Jethmalani ji. In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2019

"Ram Jethmalani Ji's passing away is an irreparable loss to the entire legal community. He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge of legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti." read his another tweet.