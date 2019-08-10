Saturday, August 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Raksha Bandhan 2019: Free ride for women on govt buses in UP

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Free ride for women on govt buses in UP

The free travel plan will remain effective for 24 hours from midnight of August 14.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: August 10, 2019 15:55 IST
Raksha Bandhan 2019: Free ride for women on govt buses in UP
Image Source : PTI

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Free ride for women on govt buses in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the BJP government will provide free rides to all women in the state transport corporation buses and city buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 15. 

This facility will be provided to women in the state from mid-night of August 14 to mid-night of August 15.

Reportedly, Swatantradev Singh, the Minister for State Transport (Independent Charge) has also directed concerned officials to make special arrangements for buses to facilitate the commuters to reach their destination on time. 

ALSO READ | Don't support free rides for women in Delhi: 'Metro man' E Sreedharan to PM Modi

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand auto driver offers free rides to celebrate PM Modi’s win

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story11-year-old boy from Delhi sodomised in Dehradun residential school: Police