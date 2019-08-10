Image Source : PTI Raksha Bandhan 2019: Free ride for women on govt buses in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the BJP government will provide free rides to all women in the state transport corporation buses and city buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 15.

This facility will be provided to women in the state from mid-night of August 14 to mid-night of August 15.

CM Yogi Adityanath: On the ocassion of #RakshaBandhan, state govt has decided that all the state transport corporation buses&city buses will provide free service from 14th August midnight to 15th August midnight) to women. They will also be given adequate security in the buses. pic.twitter.com/BjRLC84Y0V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2019

Reportedly, Swatantradev Singh, the Minister for State Transport (Independent Charge) has also directed concerned officials to make special arrangements for buses to facilitate the commuters to reach their destination on time.

ALSO READ | Don't support free rides for women in Delhi: 'Metro man' E Sreedharan to PM Modi

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand auto driver offers free rides to celebrate PM Modi’s win