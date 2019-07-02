Mahatma Gandhi's picture appears on a liquor bottle in Israel; MPs protest in Rajya Sabha

Image Source : FILE Rajya Sabha members object to Mahatma Gandhi's picture in liquor bottles of an Israeli company

Rajya Sabha members on Tuesday expressed concern over picture of Mahatma Gandhi on liquor bottles of an Israeli company, prompting the Chair to direct External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to look into the matter and take immediate appropriate action.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, AAP member Sanjay Singh said an Israeli company has insulted the Father of the Nation by printing his picture on liquor bottles.

He demanded action against the company and removal of the bottles carrying the pictures. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu termed the matter as serious with several members joining the issue.

Naidu asked Jaishankar, who was present in the House, to look into the matter.

"Jaishankarji, please take note of the same and try to take appropriate immediate action," he said.

In his Zero Hour mention, nominated member K T S Tulsi raised the issue of crisis in the real estate sector, saying the fund flow from the non-banking finance companies have dried up.

He said the funding to the real estate sector has been reduced by 80 per cent since September 2018. Tulsi said in the absence of credit, there can be no real estate activity and the poor artisans, masons, labourers and daily wagers would suffer.

Senior BJP member Vijay Goel said a large number of unauthorised construction activities was taking place in the historical Chandni Chowk area of Delhi.

He demanded setting up of an authortiy to protect Chandni Chowk and its monuments.

