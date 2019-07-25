Rajiv Gandhi killer Nalini Sriharan released on month parole to attend daughter's wedding

Image Source : PTI Rajiv Gandhi killer Nalini Sriharan gets one month parole to attend daughter's wedding

Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, has been released on 30-day parole on Thursday to attend the wedding of her daughter. Nalini was lodged in the Vellore central prison.

The Madras High Court had granted her leave earlier this month. However, India's longest-serving woman prisoner, Nalini, has first time been granted ordinary parole of a month in her 28-year-long incarceration.

Nalini Sriharan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on a month- long ordinary parole from Vellore central prison today, to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding. Madras High Court on 5th July granted her the parole. pic.twitter.com/Gi4p5usSu4 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

Although last year, she had been granted a day's parole to make funeral arrangements after the death of her father.

During the term of her leave, Nalini will stay in Vellore, which is around 140 kilometres from Chennai and cannot speak to either politicians or the media.

She will leave with her daughter Harithra Sriharan, mother Padmavati, sister Kalyani and brother Bhagyanathan, among other relatives. Also, Nalini will not return to her house in Royapettah, in Chennai.

Nalini was arrested in 1991 for her involvement in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and was initially sentenced to death by a TADA court and the Supreme Court. However, her death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government in 2000.

