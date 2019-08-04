Video: Rajdhani Express driver applies brake just in time after boulder falls on track, major tragedy averted

Image Source : CAPTURE Video: Rajdhani Express driver applies brake just in time after boulder falls on rail track, major tragedy averted

Heavy rainfall has lashed Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region on Sunday, leading to a major rail mishap that was averted at a Jite. According to reports, a Rajdhani Express was stuck between Panvel and Roha on the Konkan railways line. The incident took place on Sunday evening.

A speedy Rajdhani Express train which was running on the route when a boulder fell on the track. The patrolman and driver, assistant driver's prompt action averted a major rail mishap, with their prompt action.

Just minutes after the boulder slide on the track, Rajdhani Express driver applied the brake and saved several people lives. The section is now cleared and Rajdhani moved ahead from the spot.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: IAF rescues 58 people from rain-hit Thane; heavy rainfall expected in next 24 hours

ALSO READ: Mumbai rains: Several trains delayed, cancelled due to heavy downpour