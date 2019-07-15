Image Source : PTI Rajasthan HC says no to 'My Lord', 'Your Lordship'

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued a public notice to put an end to the practice of addressing judges as "My Lord" and "Your Lordship".

"To honour the mandate of equality enshrined in the Constitution of India, the Full Court in its meeting dated July 14 has unanimously resolved to request the counsels and those who appear before the court to desist from addressing the judges as 'My Lord' and 'Your Lordship'," said the notice.

The Supreme Court had made similar remarks earlier in 2014, while hearing a PIL seeking prohibition on usage of such terms to address judges.

A bench of Justices H.L. Dattu and S.A. Bobde then observed that it was not compulsory to address the court as "My Lord", "Your Lordship" or even "Your Honour".

The bench, however, had rejected the plea saying that it could not direct lawyers on how to address the court.