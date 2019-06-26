Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Rahul working on roadmap for Wayanad development

Rahul working on roadmap for Wayanad development

Those called to meet Rahul in Delhi on Friday include state Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, district Congress presidents of Wayanad, Kozhikode and 

IANS IANS
Kozhikode Published on: June 26, 2019 15:41 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has invited 25 leaders from the Congress and the IUML to help him prepare a roadmap for the overall development of his constituency Wayanad, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Those called to meet him in Delhi on Friday include state Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, district Congress presidents of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram as well as some Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders.

Related Stories

"Rahul Gandhi has indicated that he wants to bring systematic development in his constituency keeping in mind its environment," Kozhikode district Congress President T. Sidiq said here. 

"His offices in the constituency would also be streamlined to see speedy redressal of issues that the people face," said Sidiq.

Also Read: Top 10 most followed Indian politicians on Twitter

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StorySemi-arranged marriages partially replacing arranged marriages in India: UN report Next StoryRahul working on roadmap for Wayanad development  