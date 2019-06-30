Rahul to meet Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states on Monday

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi will meet Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states

Rahul Gandhi will meet the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states on Monday, for the first time since he offered to resign as the party chief last month.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a continuing suspense over Gandhi's future role in the party and a spate of resignations by Congress leaders at various levels.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will be present at the meeting with Gandhi on Monday afternoon.

While the agenda of the meeting is not known, it is expected that there will be brainstorming over the dismal performance of the grand old party in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, especially in the Hindi heartland states where it won three Assembly elections in December last.

At the May 25 Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, where Gandhi had offered to resign, he had lamented that Nath and Gehlot had kept their sons over the party.

Monday's meeting will be Gandhi's first with the chief ministers since he told the CWC that he wanted to resign as the party chief.

ALSO READ | Party wants Rahul Gandhi to continue as president: Pawan Khera

ALSO READ | Congress Party restructuring: Many top leaders quit to give Rahul Gandhi free-hand