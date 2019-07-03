Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president till appointment of new chief, say party sources

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president till his resignation is accepted

In a recent development on Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress chief, party sources have said the Gandhi will continue to hold the post till his resignation is accepted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

According to the top party sources said a new chief will only be appointed after due process.

Moreover, the party sources also said speculation that Motilal Vora would be appointed as interim party president is incorrect.

Meanwhile, commenting on the development, party General Secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said that the decision to appoint a new party President will be a "collective" one.

Venugopal, who was in Kerala, said, "Yes, I am aware that Rahul Gandhi has resigned... a decision on electing a new party chief will be a collective one."

Asked when a meeting of the Congress Working Committee - the party's highest decision-making body, will be called to decide on the new chief, he refused to answer.

His remarks came after Gandhi announced that he has resigned as the Congress President, taking blame for the party's rout in the Lok Sabha elections where it could win only 52 of the 542 seats.

Rahul Gandhi had posted his resignation letter on Twitter on Wednesday, in which he had held himself accountable for the party's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Later, Gandhi even removed Congress president from his profile on his official Twitter account.

In the letter, he said he was resigning as Congress president after taking responsibility and accountability of the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Gandhi, son of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, also said that the BJP's sweeping election win proved that the RSS aim of capturing the country's institutional structure was now complete.

"As President of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party.

"It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President."

Two days after the election results were announced on May 23, Gandhi announced that he would resign as the Congress chief. He was himself defeated in the family pocket borough, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

