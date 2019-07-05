Friday, July 05, 2019
     
After quitting as Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi watches movie in Delhi | Watch viral video

The Anubhav Sinha directorial, which revolves around the investigation of a crime, allegedly based on the 2014 Badaun case, is also doing well at the box office, earning Rs 27.68 crore in five days, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2019 18:00 IST
After formally resigning as Congress President, Rahul
Image Source : PTI

After formally resigning as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi was seen watching a movie in a Delhi multiplex.

After formally resigning as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi was seen watching a movie in a Delhi multiplex.

A video of Rahul Gandhi watching  Anubhav Sinha's hard-hitting drama Article 15 on Wednesday evening at PVR Chanakya went viral on social media platform Instagram, where Gandhi's gesture of watching the film at a theatre like everyone else.

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, Rahul Gandhi can be seen interacting with someone to his left, while munching on popcorn.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also reviewed the film, terming it a ‘powerful movie.’

On Wednesday he ended weeks of speculation by stepping down as the party President. Gandhi offered to resign as the party chief during the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, two days after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

The Congress could manage to win only 52 out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi offered to resign taking the moral responsibility of the party's drubbing in the elections.

He lost from Amethi to Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes. He was, however, elected from the Kerala's Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

