After quitting as Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi watches movie in Delhi | Watch viral video

Image Source : PTI After formally resigning as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi was seen watching a movie in a Delhi multiplex.

After formally resigning as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi was seen watching a movie in a Delhi multiplex.

A video of Rahul Gandhi watching Anubhav Sinha's hard-hitting drama Article 15 on Wednesday evening at PVR Chanakya went viral on social media platform Instagram, where Gandhi's gesture of watching the film at a theatre like everyone else.

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, Rahul Gandhi can be seen interacting with someone to his left, while munching on popcorn.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also reviewed the film, terming it a ‘powerful movie.’

Watched Article 15. V powerful movie. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 28, 2019

On Wednesday he ended weeks of speculation by stepping down as the party President. Gandhi offered to resign as the party chief during the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, two days after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation.



I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WWGYt5YG4V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

The Congress could manage to win only 52 out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi offered to resign taking the moral responsibility of the party's drubbing in the elections.

He lost from Amethi to Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes. He was, however, elected from the Kerala's Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president till appointment of new chief, say party sources

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter profile, removes Congress President as designation

ALSO READ | Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film continues to stay afloat at the box office