Rahul Gandhi pens letters to Union ministers seeking help to rebuild Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to three Union Ministers seeking for help to rehabilitate food-hit Wayanad.

In his letter to Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Gandhi asked for expansion of the scope of works under the MGNREGA in Kerala and hike in minimum guaranteed days of employment from 100 to 200 days.

"Kerala witnessed one of the worst floods in the last few decades. Heavy rains, flooding, landslides have left people homeless, and rendered thousands of houses uninhabitable due to the deposition of mud and silt in the houses... I would like to request you to expand the scope of works under MGNREGA for the state of Kerala for enabling the state to take up needed flood rehabilitation works, and also increase the minimum guaranteed days of employment for a family to 200 days," Gandhi wrote.

Shri @RahulGandhi writes to Shri Narendra Singh Tomar to expand the scope of work under MGNREGA in flood affected regions. pic.twitter.com/bwEgE6BRMR — Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) August 26, 2019

In his letter to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, Rahul said, "The recent floods in Kerala have already claimed the lives of over a 100 people and uprooted lakhs of people from their homes."

"It is critical to strengthen capacity of the existing healthcare infrastructure and provide additional manpower, medicines, temporary infrastructure to meet the critical healthcare needs of the affected communities," he added.

Rahul went on to share that during his recent visit to Wayanad, he "received representations regarding setting up medical relief camps staffed by health specialists in Nilambur."

"I hope that the MoHFW will take immediate action in this regard," he said.

In his letter to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rahul said, "While Kerala is still reeling under the devastating impact of the 2018 flood, the deluge this year has derailed the reconstruction process."

"My Parliamentary constituency Wayanad, is one of the worst affected areas. Landslides, road caving and other mishaps have caused extensive damage to the national highways. Restoration of damaged roads must be accorded highest priority for ensuring early recovery," he said.

Rahul further shared particulars of National Highway stretches in Wayanad that "need to be repaired on war-footing basis."

"I sincerely hope that under your leadership, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways extends all possible support to the brave people of Kerala in their hour of need," he said.

