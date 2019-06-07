Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today, first time after winning Lok Sabha election

Image Source : PTI Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will pay a two-day visit to Wayanad in Kerala, his Parliamentary constituency, today. he will visit to thank the voters of Wayanad who made him win the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the seat.

Reportedly, Gandhi will visit all the seven Assembly constituencies of Wayanad to thank the people.

Earlier, the Congress President's office for Wayanad tweeted "Congress President and newly elected Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting his constituency on 7th and 8th June to thank the people for their love and support."

For 2019 Parliamentary election, Rahul Gandhi contested on two seats -- Wayanad and Amethi. He won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes. He defeated former MP and Communist Party of India's P.P. Suneer who secured 2,74,597 votes. While Gandhi received 7,06,367 votes.

However, the Congress President lost from his family bastion, Amethi to his rival BJP's Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes.

