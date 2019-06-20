Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. WATCH: Rahul Gandhi glued to his mobile phone during President's address in Parliament, video goes viral

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi glued to his mobile phone during President's address in Parliament, video goes viral

As President Ram Nath Kovind was addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on hope, determination and will for a new and better India, there was Rahul Gandhi busy with his phone.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2019 16:04 IST
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi seen busy with his mobile phone during

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi seen busy with his mobile phone during President's address in Parliament, video goes viral

Rahul Gandhi does it once again. He has walked into a controversy, this time around in the Parliament. 

As President Ram Nath Kovind was addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on hope, determination and will for a new and better India, there was Rahul Gandhi busy with his phone. 

Soon, the video went viral and caught the attention of netizens. 

In the video, Gandhi can be seen glued to his phone while President Kovind was still addressing. Sonia Gandhi, who was sitting beside him, had her attention on the President's address. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi busy with his mobile phone during President Kovind's address in Parliament 

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryVIDEO: BSF personnel perform Yoga near International Border ahead of International Yoga Day in Jammu Next StoryNRC to be implemented on priority in areas affected by infiltration: President Kovind  