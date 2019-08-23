Ragging at Medical College: UP CM Yogi Adityanath summons VC of varsity, seeks explanation

Image Source : ANI 150 first-year MBBS Students were forced by the seniors to get their heads tonsured and salute them

Amid the ongoing furor over the viral ragging video of Saifai Medical College, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath summoned the Vice-Chancellor of the University to Lucknow on Friday evening. He also demanded an explanation as to why the university registrar and other officials didn't inform the government about the ragging incident.

Meanwhile, a 12-member committee was set up at the varsity administration to investigate the issue. The panel had submitted its report to Vice-Chancellor Professor Raj Kumar on Thursday evening.

The panel which held 7 students of 2018 batch guilty of ragging the freshers, recommended immediate suspension from classes and hostel for a month. It also suggested that a fine of Rs. 25,000 per student should be imposed for their misconduct.

The panel was formed only after Medical Council of India (MCI) served a show-cause notice on the Vice-Chancellor of Medical University.

Earlier this week, 150 first-year MBBS Students were forced by the seniors to get their heads tonsured and salute them. The video of this whole incident went viral on social media.