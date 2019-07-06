Saturday, July 06, 2019
     
Punjab women write letter in blood to President Kovind, complain about false cheating cases against them

The women have claimed that they are being threatened by persons who have filed false complaints against them. In their letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, written in blood, the women have demanded euthanasia.

Chandigarh Updated on: July 06, 2019 15:07 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind

Two women from Punjab's Moga town have sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in 'false' cheating cases registered against them by writing a letter to him with their blood, it was learnt on Saturday.

Both have demanded euthanasia for the family if they do not get justice.

In the letter, Nisha and Amanjot Kaur claimed that the complainants have been threatening them and they have been living in fear.

They have been urging the police to investigate the matter on priority.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuljinder Singh said an investigation was underway.

He said the duo were facing allegations of 'kabootarbaazi' -- meaning using illegal means to settle someone abroad.

