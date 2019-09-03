Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Punjab State Rakhi Bumper Lottery 2019

Punjab State Lottery 2019: Rakhi Bumper Lottery Result to be out soon; Check details here

Punjab state Rakhi Bumper Lottery 2019 Result to be out today at 6 pm, as per the official notification. Those who have bought the Punjab State Rakhi Bumper Lottery 2019 can visit the official website -- punjabstatelotteries.gov.in , to check the results as soon as it is out. The winners of Punjab State Lottery 2019 may receive the Prizes worth Rs 6.78 CRORE.

The Punjab State Rakhi Bumper Lottery 2019 Result will be announced from the Camp Office, Ludhiana. As many as Twenty Lakh lottery tickets with series A and B, series numbering from 000000 to 999999 each, were made available with the MRP of Rs 200 on a single ticket. Aspirants are advised to read the official notification published on the website -- punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. The direct link to the official notification of Punjab State Rakhi Bumper Lottery 2019 is provided below.

Direct link to Punjab State Rakhi Bumper Lottery 2019 official notification

Punjab State Lottery Results 2019 | Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Search Lottery Result'.

Step 3: Enter your Ticket Number, Type/Category and Result Name.

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' button

Step 5: Your Punjab State Rakhi Bumper Lottery 2019 Result will appear on the screen.

Punjab State Lottery Results 2019 | Prize Structure