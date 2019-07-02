Punjab Roadways employees begin 3-day strike; commuters struggle

Image Source : PTI Punjab Roadways employees begin 3-day strike

Nearly 3,000 employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways went on a three-day strike on Tuesday, as they demanded the regularisation of their services. Among their other demands, the employees of the Punjab Roadways have also demanded a raise in their salaries.

Amid the strike, protesters halted the movement of buses of Punjab Roadways to ply in several towns and cities.

Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur and Moga were the worst affected places in Punjab.

According to the officials, bus services on inter-state routes and within the state were affected.