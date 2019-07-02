Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
  Punjab Roadways employees begin 3-day strike; commuters struggle

Commuters in Punjab are facing hardship as about 3,000 employees of the Punjab Roadways have begun a three-day strike in the state. The demands of Punjab Roadways employees include a hike in their salaries. Ludhiana and Jalandhar are among the most affected cities amid the bus strike. 

New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2019 11:05 IST
Image Source : PTI

Nearly 3,000 employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways went on a three-day strike on Tuesday, as they demanded the regularisation of their services. Among their other demands, the employees of the Punjab Roadways have also demanded a raise in their salaries.  

Amid the strike, protesters halted the movement of buses of Punjab Roadways to ply in several towns and cities.

Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur and Moga were the worst affected places in Punjab. 

According to the officials, bus services on inter-state routes and within the state were affected. 

Also Read | Deficient rain fails to dampen Punjab, Haryana's kharif sowing

