Punjab man arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan-based ISI, passing info via WhatsApp

Punjab man arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan-based ISI

Punjab police on Sunday arrested a man, who was suspected of spying for Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The man was arrested in Punjab's Faridkot on charges of passing secret military information to ISI.

According to reports, the 28-year-old man, who worked as a typist in the local district courts, used to pass confidential and sensitive military information to his ISI handlers in Pakistan via WhatsApp.

The police official said incriminating documents have been recovered from his possession. The man identified as Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu is a resident of Moga district. Singh has been staying in Faridkot for some time. He came into contact with agents from Pakistan during a visit years ago.

"Sukhwinder had gone on pilgrimage to Pakistan in November 2015 to mark Guru Nanak's birth anniversary. He got in touch with three Pakistani nationals, after which he began sending secret military information to them through WhatsApp," police official, Yadwinder Singh told media.

A case has been registered under the official secrets act against Sidhu. He was held on Sunday by the Indian intelligence sleuths and was handed over to Punjab police today.

