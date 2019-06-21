Friday, June 21, 2019
     
  Punjab: Two injured after fire breaks out at cycle parts manufacturing factory in Ludhiana

New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2019 10:32 IST
At least two people were injured after a fire broke out at a cycle parts manufacturing factory in Punjab's Ludhiana Friday. The incident was reported from 5 focal point road in the city. 

Fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued, news agency ANI reported. 

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. 

Information on any casualties was yet not available.

In a separate incident, a massive fire was reported at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj Metro station in Delhi. There were, however, no reports of any casualties.

"The fire was reported at 5.55 a.m, and 17 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.

