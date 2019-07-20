Saturday, July 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Maharashtra: 9 students killed as car rams into truck on Pune-Solapur highway

Maharashtra: 9 students killed as car rams into truck on Pune-Solapur highway

Nine college students were killed in a road accident on Pune-Solapur highway late on Friday. The students were reportedly returning from Raigarh in a car at the time of the accident. The driver of the car reportedly lost control of the vehicle at the time of the accident. The deceased students were residents of Yavat village in Pune.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2019 6:51 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

9 students killed in road accident in Pune 

At least 9 people were killed in a deadly road accident in Pune late Friday. The accident was reported on Pune-Solapur highway from Kadamwak Wasti village after a car collided with a truck

According to reports, all the deceased in the accident were all college students, who had gone to visit Raigarh from Pune. The students were returning to Pune at the time of the accident.

The driver had reportedly lost control of the vehicle after which it rammed into a track before hitting a divider. 

The deceased were residents of Yavat village in Pune.

Also Read | Alwar lynching: Dalit youth beaten to death for accidentally hitting elderly woman with bike

Also Read | 16 killed in two road accidents in Tamil Nadu

Watch TV Coverage: 9 college students killed in Pune road accident

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySelf-proclaimed godwoman held for duping woman of Rs 12 lakh Next StoryOver 1 crore people affected as floods wreak havoc in Assam, Bihar  