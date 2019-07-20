Maharashtra: 9 students killed as car rams into truck on Pune-Solapur highway

Image Source : FILE 9 students killed in road accident in Pune

At least 9 people were killed in a deadly road accident in Pune late Friday. The accident was reported on Pune-Solapur highway from Kadamwak Wasti village after a car collided with a truck

According to reports, all the deceased in the accident were all college students, who had gone to visit Raigarh from Pune. The students were returning to Pune at the time of the accident.

The driver had reportedly lost control of the vehicle after which it rammed into a track before hitting a divider.

The deceased were residents of Yavat village in Pune.

