'Proud to be her mom': Smriti Irani gives it back to her daughter's bullies

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani certainly knows how to give it back to haters. Union minister and former television actress, who had deleted her daughter's post from her Instagram account due to a certain bully in her class, has put it back with a strong message this time.

Smriti shared how her daughter was bulled in school by her classmate, who commented on her looks in Smriti's recent post. He tried to humiliate her for the same.

"I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class, A Jha, mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post", smriti wrote in a post.

This made her daughter, Zoish, plead with her to delete her post as she was being mocked in school. Smriti then shared, "I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully."

Teaching that boy a lesson, She added, "Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom."

Her post is being lauded by TV actors such as Maniesh Paul and Jaswir Kaur, who favoured Smriti Irani's decision of not letting this pass by easily.

While Maniesh commented, "That's the way", actress Jaswir Kaur wrote, "The people who bully others r not confident about themselves...they r weak, one should reply them saying 'get well soon'.