Few have the courage that you do, says Priyanka Gandhi as she supports brother Rahul's decision to resign

Priyanka Gandhi lent the much-needed support her brother and embattled Congress president Rahul Gandhi needed. In her tweet on Thursday the All India Congress Committee general secretary said that she had "deepest respect' for Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit from the post of Congress president.

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2019 9:36 IST
This is not the first time Priyanka Gandhi has come out publicly to support Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi has supported Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit as Congress president.

"Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision," she said in her tweet on Thursday morning.

She retweeted the resignation letter Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday (July 3).

The Congress is in a major disarray right since its defeat in Lok Sabha election 2019. Almost immediately after the defeat, Rahul Gandhi to a stand that he wanted to quit from the post of Congress president. His decision met with stiff resistance from within the Congress party which urged him to carry on at the helm. Party leaders said that responsibility of the election defeat was collective and that it still needs Rahul Gandhi's guidance.

However, Rahul Gandhi was firm, even adamant on his decision to step down and this caused rumble within Congress.

It's on Wednesday, that Rahul Gandhi came out clearly in public with his decision to quit when he tweeted images of his resignation letter.

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora (99) has been appointed as interim Congress chief

