Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi slams Uttar Pradesh government over farm suicides

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over issues being faced by farmers and questioned the efficacy of farm and loan waiver schemes.

Priyanka Gandhi cited a media report which said that five farmers have committed suicide in as many days in Bundelkhand's Banda.

ALSO READ: 10 lakh people working in auto sector on risk of losing job, BJP's silence dangerous: Priyanka Gandhi

"Farmers grow the crop, don't get the price for it. Famine occurs, compensation is not given," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

किसान फसल उगाते हैं, दाम नहीं मिलता। सूखा-अकाल पड़ता है, मुआवजा नहीं मिलता।



बुंदेलखंड के किसानों को हर दिन कुर्की की धमकियाँ मिल रही हैं। ये कौन सी किसान-नीति है और कैसी कर्जमाफी है जिसमें किसान आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर हो जाए?https://t.co/nWpt1PeNaO — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 27, 2019

"Farmers in Bundelkhand are getting threats of confiscation every day. What kind of farm policy and loan waiver schemes is it that farmers are left with no option but to commit suicide," the AICC in-charge (UP East) said.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi to move into her Shimla dream cottage soon

WATCH VIDEO: Molestation victim shamed by UP Police, Priyanka Gandhi tweets video