Priyanka Gandhi slams Uttar Pradesh government over farm suicides

Priyanka Gandhi cited a media report which said that five farmers have committed suicide in as many days in Bundelkhand's Banda.  

New Delhi Published on: July 27, 2019 11:59 IST
Image Source : PTI

Priyanka Gandhi slams Uttar Pradesh government over farm suicides

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over issues being faced by farmers and questioned the efficacy of farm and loan waiver schemes. 

Priyanka Gandhi cited a media report which said that five farmers have committed suicide in as many days in Bundelkhand's Banda.

"Farmers grow the crop, don't get the price for it. Famine occurs, compensation is not given," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Farmers in Bundelkhand are getting threats of confiscation every day. What kind of farm policy and loan waiver schemes is it that farmers are left with no option but to commit suicide," the AICC in-charge (UP East) said.

