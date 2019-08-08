Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to address nation over Article 370 today

Image Source : PTI PM Modi likely to address nation over Article 370

In a move to explain the government's decisions on abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Thursday. The prime minister is also likely to speak on splitting the state into two union territories, sources have said.

On Tuesday, the Parliament had approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The last time Prime Minister addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections, when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.

The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.

