Thursday, August 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Former president Pranab Mukherjee conferred with Bharat Ratna

Former president Pranab Mukherjee conferred with Bharat Ratna

The Congress veteran held several posts in the party and was a part of the governments led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2019 18:13 IST
Pranab Mukherjee receives Bharat Ratna
Image Source :

Pranab Mukherjee receives Bharat Ratna

Former president Pranab Mukherjee was on Thursday conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. The 83-year-old, who served as India’s President from 2012-2017, has a political career spanning about five decades.

The Congress veteran held several posts in the party and was a part of the governments led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

Late Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika and late social activist Nanaji Deshmukh were awarded with the Bharat Ratna, posthumously.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFive Rajya Sabha members elected to office of profit panel