Former president Pranab Mukherjee conferred with Bharat Ratna

Image Source : Pranab Mukherjee receives Bharat Ratna

Former president Pranab Mukherjee was on Thursday conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. The 83-year-old, who served as India’s President from 2012-2017, has a political career spanning about five decades.

The Congress veteran held several posts in the party and was a part of the governments led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

Late Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika and late social activist Nanaji Deshmukh were awarded with the Bharat Ratna, posthumously.