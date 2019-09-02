PM Narendra Modi to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 4: Here's the agenda

Image Source : FILE PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon embark on a state visit to Russia and will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (September 4). Although PM Modi's Russia visit will primarily be to attend the annual Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), his meet with the Russian President will strengthen ties between the two countries further.

Modi, who will be the Chief Guest at the 5th EEF, is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin which will focus on giving a boost to bilateral trade and investment and cooperation in the fields of defence, energy, infrastructure and various other sectors. The situation in South Asia in the context of war-mongering by Pakistan is also likely to come up during the discussions between the two leaders.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale enlisted issues that will be discussed

The leaders will talk about the situation arising in the Gulf and Afghanistan

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between Coal India and Russian coal companies

The discussion will take place on co-operation in the defence sector

Significant progress is likely on the issue of LNG import

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is held annually with the objective of facilitating accelerated development of the Russian Far East's economy and expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. IANS will be the media partner at this year's event.

During the EEF, a "Russia-India" dialogue is planned as part of the Forum's business programme, to be attended by representatives from both countries. In addition, India will have a national stand at the EEF venue to present the country's economic, industrial, tourism and cultural potential.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's trip, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval travelled to Russia to prepare the ground for the success of the significant visit.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Read | Russia throws its weight behind India on Kashmir issue