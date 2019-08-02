Rumours trigger mad rush to open account in Kerala's Munnar to get Rs 15 lakh 'promised by PM Modi'

The post office in Munnar in Kerala has been witnessing an unusual rush for the past three days as people are queuing up in large numbers to open postal accounts since July 28.

The trend, that began on July 28 (Sunday) took post office employees by surprise when they came to know the real reason behind the sudden surge in the number of people to open an account.

What apparently triggered the sudden rush and interest in opening accounts with the Indian post office was actually a rumour spread on WhatsApp.

The message claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just promised to deposit Rs 3 to 15 lakh in postal accounts.

Reportedly, over 1,500 postal accounts were opened at Munnar post office within three days.

Many labourers from estates and plantations took leave and arrived at the post office en masse in vehicles.

When the queue got longer, officials issued a notice saying that the news was fake, but very few were convinced with it.