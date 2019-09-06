PM Modi to address the nation at 6 AM tomorrow after Chandrayaan's moon landing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 AM tomorrow after India's historic feat of Chandrayaan's landing on Moon's South Pole.

The nation is waiting with bated breath for the soft-landing of the Vikram lander on the south pole of the lunar surface, the first attempt by any country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity.

"Its success will benefit crores of Indians," he said in a series of tweets.

Hours before the "historic" event, Prime Minister Modi in a series of tweets said, "The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here! In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole. India, and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists."

Modi, dozens of students from across the country selected by ISRO though an online quiz, a large media contingent and others are slated to watch final descent of the lander as it happens, from the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.