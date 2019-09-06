Image Source : PTI Plea seeking live telecast or recording of Ayodhya case be listed before CJI: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said a plea seeking live telecast or recording of the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case be listed before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI is hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The plea, filed by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya seeking live streaming or recording of the Ayodhya case proceedings, came up before a bench of justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant.

The bench after hearing the brief submission of senior advocate Vikas Singh, who was representing Govindacharya, said the matter should come up for hearing before a bench presided over by the CJI.

