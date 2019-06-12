Piyush Goyal appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Image Source : PTI Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday appointed as the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, sources said.

The two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be succeeding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

Goyal, the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry in the Narendra Modi government, will be deputy to senior BJP leader Thawarchand Gehlot, the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Gehlot has been chosen as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee has been constituted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the party,Rajnath Singh as Deputy leader of the party (Lok Sabha).

Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, and Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan chief whip in the Rajya Sabha.

All these leaders will be part of the 50-member parliamentary party executive committee. Balasubramanyam Kamarsu will continue as the parliamentary secretary.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has been appointed in-charge of parliamentary party office.

