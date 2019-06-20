Pickup van plunges into Indira canal in Lucknow; 6 children missing

Image Source : ANI Image

A pickup van carrying passengers fell in Indira canal in Nagram, Lucknow, on Thursday morning. Rescue operations were underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the SSP and the SDRF to make all possible efforts for search and rescue of the persons who have drowned.

22 people have been rescued. Six children are still missing.

The speeding vehicle reportedly lost control.

